A stretch of West Center Road in western Douglas County reopened Wednesday, months after a bridge was badly damaged during historic flooding in March.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that the road work had wrapped up on the portion of West Center Road, also known as U.S. Highway 275/Nebraska Highway 92, just west of the Elkhorn River.
Traffic is allowed back on the road, although drivers can expect flagging crews for the next three weeks or so.
Both lanes in the area have been closed since March 15. Lincoln-based contractor Constructors Inc. replaced pavement and the damaged 80-foot-long single-span bridge with a new, 210-foot, three-span bridge.
Looking north towards a guardrail suspended in mid air is all that remains of Center Street just east of the bridge over a creek east of 240th Street on Friday, March 29, 2019. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Looking east, the remains of a tree were on West Q Road west of the Elkhorn River.
The West Q Road bridge that goes over a creek west of the Elkhorn River has areas that are washed out underneath it.
Heavy machinery stacks up concrete chunks on the shore of the Elkhorn River at the West Q Road bridge as part of an effort of bank stabilization on the recently flooded river on March 29.
West Q Road is closed for about a mile west of the Elkhorn River.
Parts of West Q Road west of the Elkhorn River have collapsed due to flooding.
228th Street, south of Dodge Street, is under repair.
Parts of West Q Road west of the Elkhorn River have collapsed because of flooding.
Parts of West Q Road west of the Elkhorn River have collapsed because of flooding.
Parts of West Q Road west of the Elkhorn River collapsed due to flooding.
A guardrail is suspended in midair along West Center Road east of 240th Street.
Heavy machinery stacks up concrete chunks on the shore of the Elkhorn River at the West Q Road bridge as part of an effort to stabilize the bank of the recently flooded river.
Parts of West Q Road west of the Elkhorn River have collapsed due to flooding.
Looking east, remains of a tree sits on Q Street west of the Elkhorn River.
Parts of West Q Road west of the Elkhorn River have collapsed because of flooding.
Heavy machinery stacks up concrete chunks on the shore of the Elkhorn River at the West Q Road bridge as part of an effort to stabilize the bank on the recently flooded river.
A dump truck drops material to repair a washed-out section of West Center Road just west of the bridge over a creek east of 240th Street.
Parts of West Q Road west of the Elkhorn River have collapsed due to flooding.
Heavy machinery stacks up concrete chunks on the shore of the Elkhorn River at the West Q Road bridge as part of an effort to stabilize the bank of the recently flooded river.
Parts of West Q Road west of the Elkhorn River have collapsed due to flooding.
Concrete chunks line the western shore of the Elkhorn River at the West Q Road bridge as part of an effort to stabilize the bank of the recently flooded river.
