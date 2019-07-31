A stretch of West Center Road in western Douglas County reopened Wednesday, months after a bridge was badly damaged during historic flooding in March.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that the road work had wrapped up on the portion of West Center Road, also known as U.S. Highway 275/Nebraska Highway 92, just west of the Elkhorn River.

Traffic is allowed back on the road, although drivers can expect flagging crews for the next three weeks or so.

Both lanes in the area have been closed since March 15. Lincoln-based contractor Constructors Inc. replaced pavement and the damaged 80-foot-long single-span bridge with a new, 210-foot, three-span bridge.

The closure forced traffic heading toward Valley and Fremont to detour along West Maple Road.

The cost of the project was $3.5 million, according to the Transportation Department.

“The NDOT thanks all involved for their partnership, effort, and dedication on completing repairs in an expedited time period,” a press release said.

