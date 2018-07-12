If you complain about your fellow Omaha drivers, now you might have a little something to back you up.
A ranking by QuoteWizard, an insurance price comparison website, lists Omaha as having the worst drivers in the nation among the 75 biggest metro areas.
Not second or third worst, but worst worst.
That makes us worse behind the wheel than New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, not to mention cities closer to home such as Denver and Kansas City. Seriously? KC? But let's not even go there.
Before you put up your dukes to defend the honor of Omaha drivers, keep this in mind: The ranking has major limitations. For example, it's based on self-reported data.
Lee Prindle, an editor at QuoteWizard who oversaw the ranking, said it's based on four factors for the metro areas: number of accidents, speeding tickets, drunken driving violations and tickets for such things as running a red light. The numbers are based on 2017 data, and the ranking does account for population.
When people seek insurance premium quotes from the website, they must provide the number of tickets, accidents and other problems they had while driving.
The website used that self-reported data to come up with the ranking, versus analyzing data from law enforcement agencies, for example. Prindle said such comparative data is hard to come by for metro areas.
A report accompanying the ranking takes a couple playful jabs at Omaha and its "dubious honor of being America's worst driving city."
"What's got Omaha drivers putting the pedal to the metal and crashing into stuff?" the report says. "Are they trying to get to Runza before it closes?"
OK, go ahead and call us bad drivers, but don't drag Runza into this.
So what cities are ranked as having the best drivers?
Orlando and Miami in Florida are Nos. 1 and 2, followed by El Paso, Texas.
That gets us back to that whole self-reported thing.
As Prindle put it: "Are Omaha drivers really that bad, or just more honest?"
