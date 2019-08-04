Collectors view items for sale by A & D Stamps and Coins of Walnut Creek, California, on Sunday at the American Philatelic Society Stamp Show. It was only the second time the national show has been to Omaha in 83 years.
The 1869 stamp on this letter to Augur, Nebraska, was unpopular with the public and was discontinued after just one year. Augur only had a post office for nine months in 1869, making this item worth several hundred dollars.
Collectors view items for sale by A & D Stamps and Coins of Walnut Creek, California, on Sunday at the American Philatelic Society Stamp Show. It was only the second time the national show has been to Omaha in 83 years.
The 1869 stamp on this letter to Augur, Nebraska, was unpopular with the public and was discontinued after just one year. Augur only had a post office for nine months in 1869, making this item worth several hundred dollars.
It’s been 83 years between visits to Omaha for the American Philatelic Society Stamp Show, and its exhibitors were pleased with their welcome back.
“We did gangbusters here this weekend,” Jim Dempsey, owner of A&D Stamps and Coins of Walnut Creek, California, said Sunday. “It went very well, really super. We have 17 chairs (for customers) and they were filled 90% of the time.”
The last and only other time the stamp show was in Omaha for its national convention was in September 1936. This year, the American Philatelic Society and the American Topical Association collaborated on the four-day show that began Thursday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
It opened with a bang as the U.S. Postal Service unveiled four stamps that honor military working dogs. The stamps come in a 20-stamp book, with each block of four stamps depicting a German shepherd, a Labrador retriever, a Dutch shepherd and a Belgian Malinois.
Dempsey, 88, and his wife, Sue, brought 5,300 pounds of collectibles to Omaha. He was honored Saturday by being named the APS Dealer of the Year.
“The APS is proud to award James Dempsey with the third annual Dealer of the Year Award for his exceptional contributions to the American Philatelic Society and to the stamp collecting hobby,” according to a statement issued by the organization. He and Sue have operated A&D Stamps and Coins for 60 years. Dempsey served the APS for several years as the dealer representative to the APS board and currently serves on the APS dealer advisory committee.
A case of tonsillitis at age 6 was instrumental in Dempsey’s lifelong love of stamps, he said.
“I had my tonsils out and my sister felt sorry for me,” he said. “She went down to the Woolworth’s in Berkeley (California) and bought a little paper stamp album and the Golden Galleon Mixture of stamps. Golden Galleon, that name alone was adventurous.”
He continued his interest in stamps while obtaining his journalism degree from the University of California, Berkeley. He later worked at the Sacramento Bee before becoming managing editor of the now-defunct Berkeley Gazette.
“All the time I was building up my (collection) stock,” Dempsey said. “In 1979, I decided to spend the rest of my life in the stamp business.”
The Dempseys now travel to about 15 shows a year, with most of those being on the West Coast. Omaha is the farthest east they will travel in 2019.
“It went real well (in Omaha),” Sue Dempsey said. “The first couple of days were hectic, but that’s good.”
Also busy was Don Tocher, 81, of Boulder, Colorado, who displayed a table of U.S. classic stamps and envelopes. Collectors have to be good detectives, he said, so finding flaws or anomalies that make items valuable was a good match for his engineer’s mind.
One letter in Tocher’s display had the distinction of combining a rare stamp and a rare cancellation marking. The 1869 stamp depicted Columbus landing at San Salvador, but it was unpopular with the public and discontinued after one year. Making the find more unusual was the fact that the stamp was affixed to an envelope that had a handwritten cancellation mark from Augur, Nebraska, in 1869. Augur, later Fort Omaha and now part of north Omaha, had a post office for only nine months, Tocher said. That makes the envelope and stamp worth several hundred dollars.
Tocher collected stamps as a child, he sidelined the hobby as he grew older. His interest reignited, however, because his father-in-law proved to be an avid stamp collector, a bit of a drinker and a bad poker player.
“He paid (poker debts) in duplicates from his collection,” Tocher said. “I noticed that you could sell them and I peddled a few to get started.”
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
1 of 121
Raindrops collected on the pedals of a rose as a steady, cool rain fell on flowers and grasses planted in the median near 133rd Street and Holling Drive in Omaha, Nebraska.
On the 75th anniversary of D-Day, Ed Morrissette a 95-year-old WWII veteran of Papillion, reminisced while toasting to his fallen comrades with a drink accompanied by John Adams, Tom Demro, Antonio Chickinelli and Jeff Hadden at Patriarch Distillers Inc. in La Vista, Nebraska, Thursday, June 6, 2019. Morrissette who was part of the second wave on D-Day at Omaha Beach drank a Canada Dry while the others had Soldier Valley Omaha Beach D-Day 75th anniversary bourbon whiskey.
United States' Annie Drews hit the ball past Brazil's blockers Amanda Francisco, left, and Ana Beatriz Correa, right, during a game in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League round-robin event at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Carolyn McNamara, left, of the Heritage Task Force, helped Carolyn Ducey, curator of collections with the International Quilt Museum, hang a quilt made by quilters from the First Unitarian Church of Omaha in 1898. The quilt was made by the Ladies of Unity Circle #1.
This was a quilt made by quilters from the First Unitarian Church of Omaha in 1898. The quilt was made by the Ladies of Unity Circle #1. The circle sold subscriptions quilt blocks to local businesses to be featured on the "commerce quilt."
Jeremy Caniglia of Omaha, held an umbrella to shield Josephine Lohmeier of Omaha, a woman he calls his great aunt from the sunshine while watching bocce ball competition during the 95th annual Santa Lucia Italian Festival at the Lewis and Clark Landing in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
From left to right, Chuck Vacanti, Larri and Joe Caniglia, Alyssa Turnquist, Jerry Caniglia and Mike Ferro chat while attending the 95th annual Santa Lucia Italian Festival at the Lewis and Clark Landing in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Detroit Tigers' Blaine Hardy kissed his 6-month-old son Griffin prior to the Major League Baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska, on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
All eight College World Series baseball teams, Texas Tech, Michigan, Arkansas, Florida State, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Auburn and Louisville joined the Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers on the field for the National Anthem prior to the first ever Major League Baseball game at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska, on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
Pat McPherson of Omaha, who waited in line to get autographs from the Michigan baseball team, said he has been coming to the College World Series for about 20 years. He said the College World Series pins on his hat span a time of about 15 years.
Lincoln Southeast's Xavier Trevino (61) and an athlete not listed on the roster (62) battled one another during a drill while participating in the Nebraska Cornhuskers Friday Night Lights event at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Florida State's J.C. Flowers lept to make a catch on a ball hit by Arkansas' Heston Kjerstad in the bottom of the second inning during game 2 of the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.
Auburn's basketball coach Bruce Pearl, center, cheered with David Ayers, of Gadsden, Alabama during game 4 of the College World Series between Auburn and Mississippi State at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.
Mississippi State's Marshall Gilbert, center, celebrated with teammates after his walk off hit in the bottom of the ninth against Auburn during game 4 of the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. Mississippi State defeated Auburn 5-4.
Harrison Richmond of Arkansas caught a piece of popcorn in his mouth thrown by his father Jonathan Richmond before the Arkansas game against Texas Tech during the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park.
Edward Francis, 10, of Goldsboro, North Carolina celebrated after recovering a foul ball alongside his family during game 7 of the College World Series between Louisville and Auburn at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.
Kent Bellows Mentoring Program students, Gabrielle Washington, 17, alongside artist mentor Hugo Zamorano, and other students Abby Patterson, 17, and Mahala Bush posed for a portrait while spray painting murals on the bottom of the large grain silos near S. 35th Street and Vinton Street in Omaha, Nebraska.
The Louisville bench celebrated Jake Snider scoring the tying run on a hit by Danny Oriente as Mississippi State catcher Dustin Skelton canâ€™t handle the throw in the ninth inning during game ten of the College World Series.
Raindrops collected on the pedals of a rose as a steady, cool rain fell on flowers and grasses planted in the median near 133rd Street and Holling Drive in Omaha, Nebraska.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
On the 75th anniversary of D-Day, Ed Morrissette a 95-year-old WWII veteran of Papillion, reminisced while toasting to his fallen comrades with a drink accompanied by John Adams, Tom Demro, Antonio Chickinelli and Jeff Hadden at Patriarch Distillers Inc. in La Vista, Nebraska, Thursday, June 6, 2019. Morrissette who was part of the second wave on D-Day at Omaha Beach drank a Canada Dry while the others had Soldier Valley Omaha Beach D-Day 75th anniversary bourbon whiskey.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
United States' Annie Drews hit the ball past Brazil's blockers Amanda Francisco, left, and Ana Beatriz Correa, right, during a game in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League round-robin event at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
United States' Jordyn Poulter (2) set the ball during a game against Brazil in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League round-robin event at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
United States' Jordyn Poulter passed the ball during a game against Brazil in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League round-robin event at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Carolyn McNamara, left, of the Heritage Task Force, helped Carolyn Ducey, curator of collections with the International Quilt Museum, hang a quilt made by quilters from the First Unitarian Church of Omaha in 1898. The quilt was made by the Ladies of Unity Circle #1.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
This was a quilt made by quilters from the First Unitarian Church of Omaha in 1898. The quilt was made by the Ladies of Unity Circle #1. The circle sold subscriptions quilt blocks to local businesses to be featured on the "commerce quilt."
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kathmandu Momo Station offers Nepalese themed momos and Burmese ramen, fish ramen pictured, at their brick and mortar location in the Blackstone neighborhood of Omaha, Nebraska.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Comedian Jim Gaffigan performed during the ArchOmaha Unite event in front of thousands of catholics at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Jeremy Caniglia of Omaha, held an umbrella to shield Josephine Lohmeier of Omaha, a woman he calls his great aunt from the sunshine while watching bocce ball competition during the 95th annual Santa Lucia Italian Festival at the Lewis and Clark Landing in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
From left to right, Chuck Vacanti, Larri and Joe Caniglia, Alyssa Turnquist, Jerry Caniglia and Mike Ferro chat while attending the 95th annual Santa Lucia Italian Festival at the Lewis and Clark Landing in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Detroit Tigers' Blaine Hardy kissed his 6-month-old son Griffin prior to the Major League Baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska, on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Major League Baseball debuted in Omaha on Thursday June 13th as the Royals faced the Tigers at TD Ameritrade Park.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera signed autographs for fans prior to a Major League Baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska, on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
All eight College World Series baseball teams, Texas Tech, Michigan, Arkansas, Florida State, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Auburn and Louisville joined the Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers on the field for the National Anthem prior to the first ever Major League Baseball game at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska, on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Kansas Cityâ€™s Nicky Lopez hit a second inning solo home run on front of Detroit catcher Grayson Greiner at TD Ameritrade Park on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Detroitâ€™s Miguel Cabrera fouled a ball over his shoulder in the fourth inning at TD Ameritrade Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pat McPherson of Omaha, who waited in line to get autographs from the Michigan baseball team, said he has been coming to the College World Series for about 20 years. He said the College World Series pins on his hat span a time of about 15 years.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Kevin Kopps warmsed up his arm during practice at TD Ameritrade Park for the College World Series.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Cole Gordon wore his glove on his head during the College World Series practice day at TD Ameritrade Park.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Jaylon Roussell jogged the field people to participating in the Nebraska Cornhuskers Friday Night Lights event at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Xavier Trevino (61) and an athlete not listed on the roster (62) battled one another during a drill while participating in the Nebraska Cornhuskers Friday Night Lights event at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Cornhuskers' head football coach Scott Frost addressed the prospects who participated in the Friday Night Lights event at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Michigan's Blake Nelson waited in the dugout for game 1 of the College World Series to start.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The National Anthem was played before Texas Tech faced Michigan during their College World Series game.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida State's J.C. Flowers lept to make a catch on a ball hit by Arkansas' Heston Kjerstad in the bottom of the second inning during game 2 of the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Florida State's McGuire Weaver had a catch with right fielder in between innings during game 2 of the College World Series against Arkansas at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Isaiah Campbell delivered a pitch to Florida State's Nander De Sedas during game 2 of the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Will Holland failed to tag out Mississippi State's Jordan Westburg who stole second base during game 4 of the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's basketball coach Bruce Pearl, center, cheered with David Ayers, of Gadsden, Alabama during game 4 of the College World Series between Auburn and Mississippi State at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Marshall Gilbert, center, celebrated with teammates after his walk off hit in the bottom of the ninth against Auburn during game 4 of the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. Mississippi State defeated Auburn 5-4.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Harrison Richmond of Arkansas caught a piece of popcorn in his mouth thrown by his father Jonathan Richmond before the Arkansas game against Texas Tech during the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas Tech's Kurt Wilson fumbled a triple from Arkansas' Casey Martin during a game at the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas catcher Casey Opitz tagged out Texas Techâ€™s Dylan Neuse after a dropped third strike during game five of the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Casey Opitz reacted after Arkansas was eliminated from the College World Series in game 5 against Texas Tech at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. Texas Tech eliminates Arkansas after an 5-4 win.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Trey Harris walked back to the locker room after Arkansas is eliminated by Texas Tech during game 5 of the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Louisville's Adam Elliott warmed up before the start of game 7 of the College World Series.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Amy Koski, left, wiped the face of her son Brody while nephew Michael Davis and husband Matt Koski watched the field before game 7 of the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Rankin Woley slid into the fence while catching a foul ball for an out in the third inning.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Will Holland reacted to being thrown out at home plate in the third inning in game 7 of the College World Series.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kim Kline of Omaha watched game 7 of the College World Series though his plastic poncho as rain poured down. The game was stopped at the end of the fourth inning because of the weather.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Louisville right fielder Drew Campbell made a diving catch for the final out of the fourth inning of game 7 of the College World Series.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Louisville's Danny Oriente rubed the beard of Alex Binelas prior to resuming game 7 of the College World Series against Auburn at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Edward Francis, 10, of Goldsboro, North Carolina celebrated after recovering a foul ball alongside his family during game 7 of the College World Series between Louisville and Auburn at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Matt Scheffler and Edouard Julien reacted to being eliminated by Louisville during game 7 of the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.