On Saturday morning, bell tolls and names of fallen first responders rang out from Werner Park.
An estimated 200 people participated in the 2019 Nebraska 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, said organizer Matt Gibbons, a captain in Offutt Fire & Rescue.
The $6,585 raised by the event’s 165 donors will go to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to support the families of the 343 firefighters killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
Each climber chose a badge depicting a firefighter or police officer who died on 9/11. Then they climbed stairs or walked laps to emulate the World Trade Center’s 110 flights of stairs.
Upon finishing, they rang a bell and read the name of the first responder they represented. Gibbons said it made it a little more real.
Physical reminders of Sept. 11 lined the track as well. A list of times — when the planes took off, when they hit the towers, and so on — was displayed for climbers to see.
Jeremy Gernier, a 32-year-old firefighter at Offutt, climbed for the first time Saturday. He and lead Offutt Firefighter Brent Bergstrom rested and posed for pictures with kids after the climb.
“I knew it was going to be tough,” Gernier said. “It’s hard to even say it’s tough compared to what they did.”
Climbers at the memorial walk didn’t experience the heat of burning jet fuel or the pressure of panicked civilians escaping, Bergstrom said.
“We climb because they climbed,” he said. “If we don’t remember them — if we don’t do this — they get forgotten. And that’s unacceptable.”
This was the third year of the event. Gibbons was glad to see that more children attended this year.
Kids could be seen walking the track or being carried by their parents intermittently. One young boy played with a water bottle after the event, spraying his friend with what he said was lava.
“A lot of these kids weren’t alive when this happened,” Gibbons said. “So that’s the only way the history is going to be remembered, is if everybody at younger ages keeps bringing it about.”
Katie Brown has worked at Lincoln Fire & Rescue for over 10 years but walked in the 9/11 memorial for the first time on Saturday.
“This was a little bit of suffering for which we knew we signed up for. And we’re going to go home afterwards,” she said. “Which is a night and day difference from what those first responders went through that day.”
As volunteers were packing up after the event, one participant thanked Gibbons for the climb, and the two shook hands.
Looking forward, Gibbons hopes for more climbers, more sponsors and more people coming out.
Want to know how water plays a role in everyday life? Join water conservation experts at Wehrspann Lake inside the Chalco Hills Recreation Area, 8901 S. 154th St., on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. for World O! Water. Activities include live demonstrations, science experiments, games, face painting and canoe rides for the family. More.
This year's Harvest Festival in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, will take place through Sunday. The event will include pageantry, carnival rides, parades, music, a karaoke contest, chicken chariot races, an egg toss, a corn-eating contest, a youth dart tournament, fireworks and more.
Kids and grandparents are invited to the Wonder Nook Sunday from 3 to 4 p.m. to celebrate Grandparents Day. During the event, grandparents can enjoy tea, lemonade and scones, create a handprint keepsake, read a story, sing songs and more. Cost is $10 for one child and two grandparents. It’s $5 per additional child. The Wonder Nook is located at 10806 Prairie Hills Drive. More.
Kids and parents are invited to explore emergency and military vehicles, semi-trucks, Bobcats, race cars and other commercial vehicles and to talk to the people who operate them during Touch-A-Truck on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will include face painting, prizes, bouncy tents, food, clowns and more. The event will be held in the First Data/UNO parking lots, just south of 69th and Pacific Streets. More.
Lauritzen Gardens will host a Lil’ Sprouts program Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. During the event, parents and kids (ages 3-5) will learn together about nature, shapes, colors, ABCs and 123s. There will be storytime, hands-on activities, crafts, garden exploration and creative play. During this month’s class, participants will learn about bees and what they do to help gardens. Cost is $18, or $8 for garden members. More.
Come to the Rose Theater Omaha to see P.D. Eastman’s car-driving canines on the big stage. The show, which goes through Sept. 15, runs Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 5 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20. More.
Pout-Pout Fish will visit the Omaha Public Library this weekend. He’ll be at the Saddlebrook Library, 14850 Laurel Ave., on Friday from 9:30 to 10 a.m. He’ll be at the Sorensen Library, 4808 Cass St., on Saturday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Children of all ages are welcome. The event will include songs, fun stories and a chance for photos. More.
Come to Marcus Cinemas this weekend for Disney’s Enchanted Tales. “Moana” will be playing Friday through Sunday at various times. Tickets are $6. Other movies include “Cinderella” Sept. 13-15, “Peter Pan” Sept. 20-22 and “The Little Mermaid” Sept. 27-29. Locations include Majestic Cinema of Omaha, 14304 West Maple Road, Village Pointe Cinema, 304 N. 174th St., Twin Creek Cinema, 3909 Raynor Parkway in Bellevue and Lincoln Grand Cinema, 1101 P St. in Lincoln. More.
On Saturday, kids are welcome to build a scarecrow planter for free at one of several Home Depot stores from 9 a.m. to noon. Once the project is complete, kids can paint their project to personalize it. All kids get to keep their project and will receive a free certificate of achievement, a workshop apron and a commemorative pin, while supplies last. The workshop is for kids ages 5 to 12. More.
The Omaha, Bellevue and Council Bluffs Public Libraries are currently offering free day passes to Fontenelle Forest. Each pass admits two adults and children from their household. More information can be found at each library.
Several area organizations host craft time for children every weekend. Kids can create a free craft Saturday at Lakeshore Learning Store from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Finally, kids 3 and older can make paper flowers for mom Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon with the Michaels Kids Club. Sign up online or drop in. The cost ranges from $2 to $5 per project, supplies included.
The Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena inside Hitchcock Park near 45th and Q Streets offers Family Skate time Sunday from 4 to 6:15 p.m.
The Union Pacific Museum, 200 Pearl St. in Council Bluffs, will host a Fiesta! Family Night at the museum Friday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The event will include crafts, games, activities and more.
Are your kids animal lovers? If so, there are several ways they can help the animals at the Nebraska Humane Society, including reading to them during adoption hours. Check out more fun ways here.
Community centers offer something for every member of your family — from infants to senior citizens. For a full list of community centers, click here.
