Westbound West Dodge Road at 150th Street will be closed temporarily Thursday night into early Friday while crews set girders for a new bridge.
West Dodge will close at 9 p.m., officials said, and reopen Friday at 5 a.m.
Westbound traffic will be detoured onto the 150th Street ramp during the closure.
Also, two lanes will be closed on eastbound West Dodge during the work, officials said.
