A water boil advisory was issued Tuesday night for a couple dozen homes in Council Bluffs after a water main was damaged during construction work on a West Broadway project.
The advisory remained in effect Wednesday for Avenue A between 27th and 25th Streets, 2514 West Broadway and 2650 West Broadway.
The main was repaired and water was flushed, officials said, but Council Bluffs Water Works then placed it on low pressure.
Twenty-four houses were affected by the break, and each household was contacted, said Doug Drummey, general manager of Council Bluffs Water Works.
When the water service is restored, issues may include air in the water piping, discolored water or particles that dislodged from the pipes.
Drummey also recommended running water through faucets that do not have an aerator screen, such as a bathtub or hose bib. The faucet should be opened slowly to allow air to escape. Water then should be allowed to run until it is clear.
If water does not clear after running for several minutes, people are advised to contact Council Bluffs Water Works.
Bacteria samples were collected and will be held in an incubator for testing, Drummey said. The system is expected to be repressurized and repaired soon.
Those affected will be notified when the advisory is lifted via door hangers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.