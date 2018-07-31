Warmer weather was expected later this week in the Omaha area, with a chance of showers by Friday night.
The Omaha-area forecast, according to the National Weather Service office in Valley:
Tuesday — Sunny with a high in the low 80s.
Wednesday — Sunny with a high in the mid- to upper 80s.
Thursday — Sunny with a high in the mid- to upper 80s.
Friday — Sunny with a high around 90.
Friday night — A slight chance of showers with a low around 70.
Saturday — Mostly sunny with a high in the upper 80s.
Saturday night — A slight chance of showers with a low around 70.
Sunday — Mostly sunny with a high around 90.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.