Destry Lamely climbs down from a center-pivot irrigation truss near Bruning, Nebraska. He and Chase Stanley work for Carlson Irrigation in Shickley. They were repairing the irrigation system northeast of Bruning last week. Bruning is about 40 miles south of York.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Warmer weather was expected later this week in the Omaha area, with a chance of showers by Friday night.

The Omaha-area forecast, according to the National Weather Service office in Valley:

Tuesday — Sunny with a high in the low 80s.

Wednesday — Sunny with a high in the mid- to upper 80s.

Thursday — Sunny with a high in the mid- to upper 80s.

Friday — Sunny with a high around 90.

Friday night — A slight chance of showers with a low around 70.

Saturday — Mostly sunny with a high in the upper 80s.

Saturday night — A slight chance of showers with a low around 70.

Sunday — Mostly sunny with a high around 90.

Jay Withrow covers breaking news for The World-Herald overnight and early morning. Phone: 402-444-1259.

