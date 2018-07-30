Generally mild and warmer weather was expected this week, with a chance for showers or thunderstorms, forecasters said.

Temperatures will rise as highs return to more typical readings for early August in the upper 80s to lower 90s by mid-week.

An isolated thunderstorm is possible Monday and later in the week.

The Omaha-area forecast, according to the National Weather Service office in Valley:

Monday — Fog in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high around 80.

Monday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 60.

Tuesday — Sunny with a high in the lower 80s.

Wednesday — Sunny with a high in the upper 80s.

Wednesday night — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 65.

Thursday — Sunny with a high around 85.

Friday — Sunny with a high around 90.

Friday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 70.

Saturday — Mostly sunny with a high around 90.

Saturday Night — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low in the lower 70s.

Sunday — Mostly sunny with a high around 90.

Rainfall totals in inches for the 24 hours ending at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the weather service:

Albion, .05; Beatrice, .03; Blair, trace; Falls City, .15; Fremont, .02; Lincoln, .07; Nebraska City, .03; Offutt Air Force Base, .01; Eppley Airfield, trace; Florence, trace; Millard, trace; Plattsmouth, .17; Tekamah, trace; Valley, .01; Wahoo, .05; Wayne, .01; Clarinda, .50; Red Oak, .23; Shenandoah, 02.

