Generally mild and warmer weather was expected this week, with a chance for showers or thunderstorms, forecasters said.
Temperatures will rise as highs return to more typical readings for early August in the upper 80s to lower 90s by mid-week.
An isolated thunderstorm is possible Monday and later in the week.
The Omaha-area forecast, according to the National Weather Service office in Valley:
Monday — Fog in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high around 80.
Monday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 60.
Tuesday — Sunny with a high in the lower 80s.
Wednesday — Sunny with a high in the upper 80s.
Wednesday night — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 65.
Thursday — Sunny with a high around 85.
Friday — Sunny with a high around 90.
Friday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 70.
Saturday — Mostly sunny with a high around 90.
Saturday Night — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low in the lower 70s.
Sunday — Mostly sunny with a high around 90.
Rainfall totals in inches for the 24 hours ending at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the weather service:
Albion, .05; Beatrice, .03; Blair, trace; Falls City, .15; Fremont, .02; Lincoln, .07; Nebraska City, .03; Offutt Air Force Base, .01; Eppley Airfield, trace; Florence, trace; Millard, trace; Plattsmouth, .17; Tekamah, trace; Valley, .01; Wahoo, .05; Wayne, .01; Clarinda, .50; Red Oak, .23; Shenandoah, 02.
