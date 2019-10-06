A couple from Ontario, Canada, visiting Omaha on Sunday narrowly avoided serious injury when two vehicles collided outside the Rose Theater at 20th and Farnam Streets.
The couple, who preferred not to be named, were out sightseeing around 1 p.m. when they exited the north doors of the theater at 2001 Farnam St. Witnesses said a Toyota Camry was westbound on Farnam Street when it ran a red light at 20th Street before colliding with a southbound Chrysler Town and Country minivan.
The minivan careened into the northeast corner of the theater, grazing the woman from Ontario. She fell backward but was not injured. Her husband said he was able to jump out of the way.
"Welcome to Omaha, huh?" he said with a laugh.
No one in either of the two vehicles required medical attention. There didn't seem to be any appreciable damage to the building where a production of "The Cat in the Hat" was set to begin at 2 p.m.
Stay with Omaha.com for more in this developing story.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.