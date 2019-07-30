Union Pacific’s last operating Big Boy steam engine arrives in Omaha on Friday. Flooding in central Nebraska this week changed the plan for the train's trip across Nebraska, but it sill made a few stops.
A crowd greets Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 after its arrival in Omaha on Friday. The restored No. 4014 is the only operational Big Boy left. People can check out the steam engine at Union Pacific Home Plate at 12th and Cuming Streets today and Sunday with a Railroad Days pass.
Photos: Union Pacific's Big Boy steam engine visits Omaha
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
14-year-old Grant Bryant, left, and Austin Jannssen, 13, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, await the arrival of Union Pacific's Big Boy on Friday.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
5-year-old Rosalyn Mazur catches a doll while she waits for Union Pacific's Big Boy to arrive in Omaha.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Zayden Ohlin, 3, hangs on the fence surrounding Union Pacific Home Plate before the arrival of Union Pacific's Big Boy. The engine will be there until Monday morning.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A young boy waits for the arrival of Union Pacific’s Big Boy steam engine in Omaha on Friday. The train also made stops in Central City, Columbus and Fremont, Nebraska, that day.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Steam appears in the distance as Union Pacific's Big Boy, the world's largest steam railroad engine rolls toward Union Pacific Home Plate on Friday.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Pacific’s Big Boy arrives at 12th and Cuming Streets on Friday. The railroad spent two years restoring the massive steam engine, which was retired in 1961 after traveling 1,031,205 miles.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
The restored No. 4014 is the only operational Big Boy left. People can check out the steam engine at Union Pacific Home Plate at 12th and Cuming Streets today and Sunday with a Railroad Days pass.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD/
Union Pacific's Big Boy arrives in downtown Omaha on Friday. Jim Wrinn, editor of Trains magazine, said the restoration of the steam engine was "akin to bringing back a T. rex."
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
It will be on display in Des Moines on Thursday and make stops in western Iowa on Friday, arriving at the Durham Museum at 801 S. 10th St. in Omaha at 6:45 p.m.
Big Boy will be on display in Omaha from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Union Pacific's Home Plate at 12th and Cuming Streets.
It then begins a multiday trek across Nebraska, with a stop Sunday in Fremont. Other stops next week include: Columbus, Central City, Kearney, Cozad, North Platte, Ogallala, Chappell and Sidney, Nebraska. It is scheduled to arrive home in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Aug. 8.
The schedule is subject to change. For more information, visit upsteam.com
