Big Boy

A crowd greets Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 after its arrival in Omaha earlier this month. It will be on display at Union Pacific Home Plate again on Friday.

 ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD

Railroad aficionados will get a second chance this week to see the world's biggest steam railroad engine.

Union Pacific's iconic Big Boy No. 4014 is returning through Iowa and Nebraska this week and next on its way back home to Wyoming.

The engine will arrive in Omaha on Friday and leave Saturday.

The locomotive traveled east through Nebraska and Iowa earlier this month as part of Union Pacific's 150th anniversary. 

Photos: Union Pacific's Big Boy steam engine visits Omaha

1 of 10

It will be on display in Des Moines on Thursday and make stops in western Iowa on Friday, arriving at the Durham Museum at 801 S. 10th St. in Omaha at 6:45 p.m.

Big Boy will be on display in Omaha from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Union Pacific's Home Plate at 12th and Cuming Streets.

It then begins a multiday trek across Nebraska, with a stop Sunday in Fremont. Other stops next week include: Columbus, Central City, Kearney, Cozad, North Platte, Ogallala, Chappell and Sidney, Nebraska. It is scheduled to arrive home in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Aug. 8. 

The schedule is subject to change. For more information, visit upsteam.com

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription