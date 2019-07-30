Two crashes Tuesday afternoon led to the closure of Kennedy Freeway — U.S. Highway 75 — near the Douglas-Sarpy County line.
Both crashes occurred in the northbound lanes but resulted in closures in both directions.
The first crash occurred about 1:10 p.m. and involved a semitrailer truck and a sedan, according to a Sarpy County emergency dispatcher. It occurred between Q Street and Chandler Road.
Two people were taken to Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition.
The second crash occurred about 35 minutes later on northbound U.S. 75 near Childs Road. It involved three vehicles and resulted in a fuel leak.
One person was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition from that crash.
Additionally, a crash occurred on the Childs Road bridge over U.S. 75, possibly as people looked at the crash below, the dispatcher said. Two vehicles were involved in that crash, and no one required medical treatment, she said.
Once the crashes were cleaned up, the highway opened in both directions.
