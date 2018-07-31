An independent trust will manage Omaha firefighters’ health care coverage for another five years.
Mayor Jean Stothert on Monday announced a tentative agreement with the fire union to extend the trust.
The Mayor’s Office said in a press release that the agreement “defines and limits” the city’s premium increases from 2019 through 2023. It also spells out how the trust will repay money owed to the city.
Stothert said she still wants all city employees on a high-deductible health insurance plan with a health savings account. That’s what police and police management are on. Stothert said the city is negotiating that kind of plan now with Local 251, Omaha’s largest civilian bargaining unit.
Still, she said, the trust has saved the city money and reduced the city’s liability. Meantime, the city’s contribution remained the same for four years.
“It’s basically outsourcing the health care for the firefighters,” Stothert said. “They’re managing their own health care.”
Both Stothert and fire union President Steve LeClair support the agreement, according to the press release.
“Both agree their negotiations were collaborative, provide fiscally responsible terms for taxpayers and long-term affordable health care protection for the firefighters,” the press release said.
The health care trust came up earlier this year amid a spat between Stothert and LeClair over labor negotiations. The current contract will expire at the end of the year.
The city lent the trust about $900,000 when it was created. As of February, the trust owed the city about half of that. Stothert said Monday that the trust still owed the city about $300,000. It must pay the city by September with 5 percent interest, she said.
The trust was pitched by the union during the last round of labor negotiations after it became clear that the city wanted to raise employee premiums and decrease benefits. The trust is governed by a board of trustees and has a third-party administrator.
The trust is an alternative to firefighters getting their health care through the city.
LeClair said in February that the trust has administered benefits for more than 3,000 members and processed tens of thousands of claims.
Though Omaha firefighters are paying higher premiums this year, LeClair has defended the setup of the trust, saying that member contributions had stayed the same for several years while medical care and prescription costs grew.
The city’s contribution toward premiums has remained flat for the past four years, at $920,000 per month. Stothert said the city’s contribution under the new agreement would see a “pretty big jump” the first year, followed by another increase the second year.
“It’s not anything that’s out of line,” she said.
Stothert said more details would be available after the City Council and union members are briefed.
