Nebraska State Patrol troopers have arrested three people and seized 46 1/2 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 southwest of Omaha.
Around 7:15 p.m. Friday, the patrol said a trooper spotted an eastbound 2006 Mercedes SUV following too closely just east of Gretna. The trooper stopped the SUV and a patrol dog then detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle, authorities said.
A search of the vehicle turned up the meth hidden under the SUV's floorboards. A small amount of marijuana was also found. The estimated street value of the meth was $400,000, the patrol said.
The SUV's 19-year-old driver and two passengers, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old, all of Minnesota, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver and failure to have a drug tax stamp, the patrol said.
All three were being held in the Sarpy County Jail, the patrol said.
