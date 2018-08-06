Lights

Nebraska State Patrol troopers have arrested three people and seized 46 1/2 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 southwest of Omaha.

Around 7:15 p.m. Friday, the patrol said a trooper spotted an eastbound 2006 Mercedes SUV following too closely just east of Gretna. The trooper stopped the SUV and a patrol dog then detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle, authorities said.

A search of the vehicle turned up the meth hidden under the SUV's floorboards. A small amount of marijuana was also found. The estimated street value of the meth was $400,000, the patrol said.

The SUV's 19-year-old driver and two passengers, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old, all of Minnesota, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver and failure to have a drug tax stamp, the patrol said.

All three were being held in the Sarpy County Jail, the patrol said.

Tags

Jay Withrow covers breaking news for The World-Herald overnight and early morning. Phone: 402-444-1259.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription