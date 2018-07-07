An 18-year-old Omahan who was shot by a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy when officials say he hit the officer with a car waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday.
A trial date for Cameron J. Cottrell will be set later on charges of assault of an officer, use of a weapon in a felony and theft of a vehicle.
Cottrell is accused of striking Deputy Daniel Eads in late May in a parking lot at Cunningham Lake in northwest Omaha.
Cottrell, who was on crutches Friday, suffered two gunshot wounds, said his attorney, James Martin Davis.
The deputy was treated at a hospital and released.
The incident at Lake Cunningham began when the deputy approached a parked car with two men and a girl in it, authorities have said.
The men and the girl were asked for identification and were told to stay in the vehicle, a 2015 Toyota Corolla. Investigators said Cottrell then accelerated, striking Eads, who drew his weapon and fired.
A passenger in the vehicle, an 18-year-old Omaha man, also was arrested on suspicion of theft by receiving stolen property. The girl is not facing charges.
Outside the courtroom, Cottrell said he didn’t intentionally try to hit the officer.
Davis said Cottrell was just trying to flee when the deputy was hit. He also said his client also didn’t know the car he was in was stolen.
“I think they’ve overcharged him,” Davis said.
Davis said Cottrell is “having a tough time medically.”
“My femur is shattered,” Cottrell said, “and I was shot in the back, less than a half-inch from my spine. I’m an active kid, and now I can’t move my leg.”
I'm sure he's being charged as a minor. I mean, after all, the bennington " kid " who has a bald spot and assaulted his mother and shot at police is considered a child for purposes of prosecution. So, here's another child
