Speaking over the sounds of cars and trucks zooming on the highway behind him, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced $600 million will be invested in Nebraska’s infrastructure system in fiscal year 2019.
The amount is a record for the state, and the money will go toward more than 90 projects in rural and urban areas.
The projects are outlined in the Department of Transportation’s Program Book for fiscal years 2019-2024. Some of the projects will be new, others will preserve current assets and some money will go to new technology.
The $600 million comes from state and federal funding.
Ricketts is going on a multicity tour to announce projects in specific areas. On Friday, he will be in Burwell, West Point and Inglewood.
On Thursday, the governor was in Sarpy County and Lincoln.
He announced projects specific to the Omaha area at 88 Tactical in Sarpy County, which sits at the corner of Interstate 80 and Nebraska Highway 370.
With the new investments, Highway 370 will become the smartest corridor in Nebraska, said Kyle Schneweis, director of the Department of Transportation.
Traffic signals connected with cameras and fiber optics on Highway 370 will be timed for greater traffic flow, officials said.
The project is expected to start in 2019.
Sarpy County officials for years have lamented the long process for getting traffic lights at intersections on Highway 370. They have expressed frustration with what they said was bureaucratic red tape after fatal crashes like the one on 186th Street and Highway 370 in March.
Sarpy is growing quickly and the lack of traffic lights on the highway is a safety hazard, officials have said.
Sarpy County Board member Jim Warren said Thursday’s news was good for the future but doubted it would help with the congestion or address safety concerns in the short term.
“I think it’s exciting for the future,” Warren said, “but what we need are solutions for the present.”
During rush hour, traffic is backed up for miles along Highway 370. Warren said parts of the county remain a bedroom community.
“People who live in Gretna work someplace else almost without exception,” he said.
Other projects planned for the Omaha area include road repairs.
“Anyone who drives West Maple Road knows we need to get out there and we’re going to next year with repairs from 108th out to Elkhorn,” Schneweis said.
Schneweis said support for infrastructure improvements has been strong, despite the state’s recent financial challenges.
“Compared to some of the other challenges, the focus on infrastructure has been steady,” Schneweis said. “And it needs to be. Infrastructure is not something you stop and start. You kind of have to be slow and steady, and that’s how Nebraska has approached it, even in tough times.”
Eighteen of the 90 scheduled projects will be focused on the Omaha-Fremont area.
“All these will help us we make sure we’ve got that 21st century infrastructure not only in the Omaha-Fremont area but across the state,” Ricketts said.
