A tow truck pulled an SUV out of Carter Lake on Tuesday morning after Omaha police investigated a report that a vehicle may have veered into the water.

Around 4:35 a.m., an Omaha police officer told Douglas County 911 dispatchers that it appeared a vehicle was in the lake near 809 Carter Lake Shore Drive West. The officer had spotted tire tracks leading into the lake.

The address, just south of Cornish Boulevard, is on the Nebraska side of Carter Lake.

Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said an Omaha Fire Department boat equipped with sonar was brought in. Fire crews determined that a vehicle indeed was submerged in at least eight to 10 feet of water.

A crew left a floating marker anchored about 20 yards offshore.

Around 7:10 a.m., a large tow truck arrived, parking along the shore near the floating marker.

A fire department truck arrived at the scene about 7:30 a.m. with divers in wet suits. The divers entered the lake where the floating marker had been left and attached tow straps to the submerged vehicle. Minutes later, the tow truck pulled a white 2007 Saturn SUV out of the water.

Divers confirmed that the vehicle was empty, Fitzpatrick said, noting that the SUV may have been stolen and dumped in the lake. 

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Notable Omaha crime news of 2018

Some of the biggest Omaha-area crime stories of the year so far. 

1 of 31

Tags

Jay Withrow covers breaking news for The World-Herald overnight and early morning. Phone: 402-444-1259.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription