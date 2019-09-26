Being a fan of Cornhusker football is seemingly a birthright for all Nebraskans. But few people could claim to be a more committed or enduring Husker fan than Omaha attorney Dean Kratz.
The University of Nebraska graduate rarely missed a home game over more than six decades. He for three decades helped host a series of Big Red breakfasts in Omaha featuring Husker coaches. He was a booster club president and athletics donor. And he lived to be 95 before his death in Omaha on July 30.
“Dean was an extremely loyal fan going back to Bob Devaney’s years as coach and certainly throughout my time,” said former Husker coach Tom Osborne. “Just a really nice guy who loved Nebraska football.”
The Sidney, Nebraska, native was a standout athlete himself in Lincoln during the 1940s. In track, the All-American became the first Big 6 Conference runner to win conference titles in all three middle-distance events — the 440, the 880 and the mile. He graduated in 1946 and then received his law degree from the school in 1949.
Kratz practiced law in Omaha for more than 60 years, most of the time as a named partner in the McGrath, North, Mullin & Kratz firm. He specialized in labor law.
Kratz served more than two decades as a judge or chief judge on the Nebraska Court of Industrial Relations — the arbiter of labor disputes in the state — being appointed to the panel by four different governors.
During the 1980s, he became president of the organization that hosted the weekly football breakfasts. He also twice served as president of the university's Touchdown Club booster organization and on the board of the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. In 1987, he was awarded the Clarence Swanson Memorial Award for outstanding contributions to NU athletics.
"Dean was one of those guys who was always willing to chip in if we needed some help in the weight room or had some other project we wanted to have built," Osborne said.
Kratz was married to wife Barbara, a fellow law student he met in Lincoln, for 61 years before her death in 2010. He is survived by his children: Kathy of St. Paul, Minnesota; Steve of Omaha; Annie of Santa Barbara, California; and Tim of Denver.
A memorial service is planned for Monday at Countryside Community Church, 13130 Faith Plaza, with the visitation at 3 p.m. and service at 4.
