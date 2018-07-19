Omaha Public Power District crews were investigating two power outages  in Omaha affecting about 2,500 customers Thursday.

Another 1,300 in Council Bluffs also were affected.

As of 4:30 p.m., OPPD had 22 customers in Douglas and Sarpy Counties without power for unrelated reasons.

OPPD said the largest outage was due to a "circuit lockout' in an area bounded by Pratt Street on the north, Decatur Street on the south, 28th Avenue on the east and 49th Street on the west. The outage started in the morning and affected about 2,000 customers.

The utility received a report of wires down, OPPD said, and a crew was investigating.

A second outage affecting an area bounded by Willow Street on the north, Charles Street on the south, Ninth Street on the east and 16th Street on the west impacted about 500 customers, OPPD said.

Officials said they did not know what caused the second outage.

OPPD also said crews worked on an outage linked to the Omaha problems in Council Bluffs. The outage ended early Thursday afternoon, according to the utility.

In Saunders County, there were 521 without power due to a circuit lockout. 

Check out 42 stories that built, defined and characterized Nebraska

The World-Herald has gone back through the archives and uncovered stories that define not only the Omaha area, but the entire State of Nebraska.

1 of 42

Jay Withrow covers breaking news for The World-Herald overnight and early morning. Phone: 402-444-1259.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription