Young people gathered Friday in Omaha, Lincoln and elsewhere as part of a global Climate Strike.

One of their goals was to get the state's elected leaders to act.

"It's dangerous to have people in office who don't believe in climate change," said Brittni McGuire, one of the organizers, an Omaha Central High graduate who is a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. "We need to tell them straight up: They're stealing our future — that's what they're doing."

In Omaha Friday morning, more than 200 people gathered at City Hall for the protest. A large group was expected outside the Nebraska Union on the UNL campus. Similar rallies were to be held in Crete and Kearney and at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines. 

The youths want Nebraska to pass a state climate action plan.

Scientists and economists say climate change could sap hundreds of billions of dollars from the U.S. economy over the next 80 years, dislocate tens of millions of people globally over the next 30 years and generally undermine food production

"There are a lot of older people out there who are just sitting on the couch not doing anything because they don’t see the urgency," McGuire said. "They’re living out the rest of their lives because they have that option. We younger people, we don’t have that option. It is pretty scary. Our future is uncertain."

Cate Kelly, a 17-year-old senior at Mercy High School who helped organize the Omaha rally, said the future is so uncertain that some of her peers are starting to question whether to have children.

"It raises the question of what will be left when I'm older and what sort of hardships my children will have in terms of fight for natural resources," she said.

Friday's events were timed to precede next week's United Nations Climate Action Summit, which will focus on making the world safer, cleaner and healthier.

