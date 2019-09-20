If Nebraska politicians want Lauren Bloomquist's vote in future elections, they will need to be committed to action on climate change.

Likewise for Mary Clare O'Connor. And Carli. And T.J.

The demand for action by elected leaders on climate change was sounded repeatedly Friday at a rally outside City Hall in Omaha. The event, which drew more than 300 people, was part of a larger Climate Strike occurring around the globe over the next several days.

"A lot of representatives in Nebraska aren't taking action," Bloomquist, 19, said as she held a sign that said "Let's pause for a moment of science."

"They need to hear our voice," she said.

In Omaha, one of the goals of rally organizers was to get the state's elected leaders to act.

Much hotter conditions, more extreme weather await Nebraska, northern Plains, scientists say

"It's dangerous to have people in office who don't believe in climate change," said Brittni McGuire, an Omaha Central High graduate who is a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. "We need to tell them straight up: They're stealing our future — that's what they're doing."

A large group was expected outside the Nebraska Union on the UNL campus. Similar rallies were to be held in Crete and Kearney and at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines. 

The youths want Nebraska to pass a state climate action plan, among other steps.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.

Natural weather patterns triggered March flooding. How much of a role did climate change have?

Scientists and economists say climate change could sap hundreds of billions of dollars from the U.S. economy over the next 80 years, dislocate tens of millions of people globally over the next 30 years and generally undermine food production. Additional warming and increasingly hostile weather is locked into the future that these youths face, scientists say, because of the delayed effects of global warming gases already in the atmosphere.

That's what worries those attending the rallies.

"There are a lot of older people out there who are just sitting on the couch not doing anything because they don’t see the urgency," McGuire said. "They’re living out the rest of their lives because they have that option. We younger people, we don’t have that option. It is pretty scary. Our future is uncertain."

Cate Kelly, a 17-year-old senior at Mercy High School who helped organize the Omaha rally, said the future is so uncertain that some of her peers are starting to question whether to have children.

"It raises the question of what will be left when I'm older and what sort of hardships my children will have in terms of fight for natural resources," she said.

Friday's events were timed to precede next week's United Nations Climate Action Summit, which will focus on making the world safer, cleaner and healthier.

There was even some star power at Omaha's rally. Elijah Malcomb from the touring production of "Hamilton" attended, as did Adam Metzger of the pop band AJR.

Metzger spoke at the event and called on those attending to study climate change so that they know more than the people they lobby. That's the way to be effective, he said.

"Do your work," he said. "Know your (stuff)."

Malcomb attended with another member of the Hamilton troupe.

"This is important," Malcomb said. "We have one planet, we all live here together ... it's all of our problems."

Photos: Our best shots of 2019 (so far)

Take a spin through the best of our staff photos from 2019. The gallery will be updated throughout our journey through the next year. 

1 of 107