Hot and humid weather is expected to continue into the weekend across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.
Because of those conditions, the National Weather Service office in Valley has issued a heat advisory from noon Wednesday until 8 p.m. across the region.
High humidity and temperatures in the mid-90s will combine for heat-index values, or feel-like temperatures, of 100 to 105 degrees, the weather service said.
To help people beat the heat, KMTV will host a hydrant party this afternoon at 96th and Boyd Streets.
Also, the chance for thunderstorms will increase Friday and linger through the weekend.
The Omaha-area forecast, according to the weather service:
Wednesday — Sunny with a high around 95 and heat-index values as high as 105.
Wednesday night — Mostly clear with a low around 75.
Thursday — Sunny with a high around 95.
Thursday night — A low around 75.
Friday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high around 90.
Friday night — A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low in the low 70s.
Saturday — A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high in the upper 80s.
Saturday night — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low in the low 70s.
Sunday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high in the upper 80s.
