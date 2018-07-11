Hot and humid weather is expected to continue into the weekend across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

Because of those conditions, the National Weather Service office in Valley has issued a heat advisory from noon Wednesday until 8 p.m. across the region.

High humidity and temperatures in the mid-90s will combine for heat-index values, or feel-like temperatures, of 100 to 105 degrees, the weather service said.

Also, the chance for thunderstorms will increase Friday and linger through the weekend.

Also, the chance for thunderstorms will increase Friday and linger through the weekend.

The Omaha-area forecast, according to the weather service:

Wednesday — Sunny with a high around 95 and heat-index values as high as 105.

Wednesday night — Mostly clear with a low around 75.

Thursday — Sunny with a high around 95.

Thursday night — A low around 75.

Friday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high around 90.

Friday night — A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low in the low 70s.

Saturday — A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high in the upper 80s.

Saturday night — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low in the low 70s.

Sunday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high in the upper 80s.

