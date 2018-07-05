More rain was expected Thursday in the Omaha area, forecasters said, and temperatures are likely to top out in the 80s through the weekend.
Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday with a high temperature around 85, the National Weather Service office in Valley said.
Friday will be mostly sunny in the Omaha area, with a high also around 85.
The weekend is also likely to remain sunny, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s, forecasters said.
Monday through Wednesday should remain sunny and dry under warmer conditions. Highs will reach the lower 90s, the weather service said.
Wednesday night into early Thursday, storms moved through the Omaha area, bringing heavy rain and winds at times.
The weather service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Omaha, Council Bluffs and Bellevue late Wednesday.
Thousands were without power Wednesday night due to the thunderstorms.
More than 6,000 customers in Douglas County lost power just before 10 p.m., according to Omaha Public Power District's website.
By just before noon Thursday, customer outages were down to around 30 in Douglas County and 15 in Sarpy County.
Rainfall totals in inches for the 24 hours ending at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, according to the weather service: Albion, .32; Beatrice, trace; Blair, .20; Falls City, trace; Fremont, .27; Lincoln, .35; Nebraska City, .50; Norfolk, .63; Offutt Air Force Base, .54; Eppley Airfield, .89; Florence, .55; Millard, .39; Plattsmouth, .33; Tekamah, .55; Valley, .78; Wahoo, .63; Wayne, .64; Council Bluffs, .36; Harlan, .07; Red Oak, .11.
