It happened so fast.
A teenage driver speeding north on 27th Street lost control of his Toyota Corolla, spun out and slammed against a home on the east side of the street, witnesses and police say.
Lori Baker Anzaldo said she saw it all, then rushed to help the driver.
The 16-year-old driver was badly injured and trapped in the car, she said.
With no bandages handy, but the boy bleeding from head wounds, she applied pressure with her hand to stop the flow of blood. Then she and another 16-year-old boy who had been in the car with the driver talked with driver to calm him down.
"He kept wanting to get out of the car, but between the two of us, we kept him calm," she said.
Neither boy had been wearing a seat belt, police say.
Both boys were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with possible serious injuries. The collision occurred late Monday afternoon on 27th Street, just south of Leavenworth Street.
Omaha Police Sgt. Jason Menning said speed was a factor in the crash. The driver was cited on suspicion of willful, reckless driving, lack of a driver's license and colliding with a fixed object.
