Omahan Richard “Dick’’ Warsocki was a man of many artistic talents and hobbies.
Warsocki, 67, who died last week of liver disease, was an ex-Marine, an avid fisherman and a talented craftsman, said his widow, Susan “Tess’’ Warsocki.
Her artist husband loved a good canvas, she said, and he showed it as a tattoo artist, painter and sculptor.
Warsocki mentored other young tattoo artists and attended art classes at Metropolitan Community College, she said.
He was a former welder who built and customized hot rods from the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s.
The Warsockis, married for 43 years, had two daughters and six grandchildren, she said.
Warsocki was one of 10 children whose parents were a firefighter and a South Omaha waitress.
Warsocki was a Marine in Vietnam whose duties included driving an amphibious vehicle.
He was a Catholic who graduated from Ryan High School and was well-versed in the Lakota spiritual culture, his wife said. Warsocki was a bass tournament fisherman in Nebraska and Iowa who won numerous awards, including a “Mr. Bass’’ honor one year.
“He liked to share his love of fishing with family members,’’ she said.
Services were Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Omaha.
Tess Warsocki asked that any memorials be sent to Pine Ridge Toy Drive Propane Fund, toydriveforpineridge.org.
