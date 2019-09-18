20190905_new_troll_k04 (copy)

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert thanks the many people involved with the creation of Omar the troll during an unveiling Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, under the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha residents who want to talk to Mayor Jean Stothert and city department heads can attend one of seven town halls starting next week.

People will learn more about the city's next trash contract and how the city hopes to catch up on a backlog of street work, Stothert's office says.

The first of those town hall meetings is Tuesday in north Omaha. The last is Nov. 21 in Millard.

Here's specific information about the meetings:

Sept. 24, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Adams Park Community Center, 3230 John Creighton Blvd. 

Sept. 30, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Montclair Community Center, 2304 S. 135th Ave.

Oct. 3, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Hall, 23rd and O Streets.

Oct. 7, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Laura Dodge Elementary School, 3520 Maplewood Blvd.

Oct. 22, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Sunny Slope Elementary School, 10828 Old Maple Road

Nov. 18, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Subby Anzaldo Columbus Park Community Center, 1515 S. 24th St.

Nov. 21, 6:45 p.m.-8 p.m. Sandoz Elementary School, 5959 Oak Hills Drive.

8 local mayors and their salaries

Nebraska mayors and their salaries. 

Population figures sourced from 2018 U.S. Census Bureau estimates

1 of 8

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription