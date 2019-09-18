Omaha residents who want to talk to Mayor Jean Stothert and city department heads can attend one of seven town halls starting next week.
People will learn more about the city's next trash contract and how the city hopes to catch up on a backlog of street work, Stothert's office says.
The first of those town hall meetings is Tuesday in north Omaha. The last is Nov. 21 in Millard.
Here's specific information about the meetings:
Sept. 24, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Adams Park Community Center, 3230 John Creighton Blvd.
Sept. 30, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Montclair Community Center, 2304 S. 135th Ave.
Oct. 3, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Hall, 23rd and O Streets.
Oct. 7, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Laura Dodge Elementary School, 3520 Maplewood Blvd.
Oct. 22, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Sunny Slope Elementary School, 10828 Old Maple Road
Nov. 18, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Subby Anzaldo Columbus Park Community Center, 1515 S. 24th St.
Nov. 21, 6:45 p.m.-8 p.m. Sandoz Elementary School, 5959 Oak Hills Drive.
