Two SUVs crashed into a building Saturday on the Fort Omaha campus of Metro Community College after what police think was a road-rage incident. 

Police officers responded about 8:30 a.m. to Building 6 on the campus. A white GMC Yukon had driven up a rock incline into the side of the building, about 6 feet off the ground, and crashed about 5 feet into the structure.

The second vehicle, a white Hyundai Santa Fe, also slammed into the side of the building, next to the Yukon but at ground level.

The two vehicles were westbound on Ellison Avenue from 27th Street and were thought to have been traveling close to 70 mph, Omaha Police Sgt. Doug Klein said. 

The drivers of the two vehicles were taken to the hospital. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening. 

Stay with the Omaha.com for more on this developing story.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Michael Boehnlein is the Living and Money page designer as well as an online editor for the Omaha Word-Herald.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription