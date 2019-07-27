Two SUVs crashed into a building Saturday on the Fort Omaha campus of Metro Community College after what police think was a road-rage incident.
Police officers responded about 8:30 a.m. to Building 6 on the campus. A white GMC Yukon had driven up a rock incline into the side of the building, about 6 feet off the ground, and crashed about 5 feet into the structure.
The second vehicle, a white Hyundai Santa Fe, also slammed into the side of the building, next to the Yukon but at ground level.
The two vehicles were westbound on Ellison Avenue from 27th Street and were thought to have been traveling close to 70 mph, Omaha Police Sgt. Doug Klein said.
The drivers of the two vehicles were taken to the hospital. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Stay with the Omaha.com for more on this developing story.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
So we have two idiots who are almost certainly not insured, and possibly driving stolen vehicles, who are now in the hospital - and all of it is at everyone else's expense. These clowns need to spend time in prison.
Agreed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.