Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening across parts of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, forecasters said.
The National Weather Service office in Valley said there is a slight risk of severe weather for a section of eastern Nebraska, including Omaha, Lincoln, Wahoo, Beatrice, Nebraska City, Fairbury and Falls City, and a narrow slice of western Iowa, including Council Bluffs and Onawa.
Also, there is a marginal risk for severe weather in most of western Iowa east of the Bluffs, including Red Oak and Harlan, and an enhanced risk for a large section of eastern Nebraska that includes Norfolk, Columbus, Wayne, Albion and Hartington.
Severe weather can include heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail and even an isolated tornado, forecasters said.
The Omaha-area forecast, according to the weather service:
Wednesday — A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon, with a high temperature in the low to mid-80s.
Wednesday night — Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before midnight, with a low temperature in the upper 60s.
Thursday — A slight chance of showers before noon with a high in the upper 80s.
Thursday night — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low in the mid- to upper 60s.
Friday through Sunday — Sunny with highs around 85.
Rainfall totals in inches for the 24 hours ending at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the weather service:
Albion, .21; Beatrice, .94; Blair, .87; Columbus, .02; Falls City, .25; Fremont, .19; Lincoln, .16; Nebraska City, 2.05; Norfolk, trace; Offutt Air Force Base, .88; Eppley Airfield, 1.06; Florence, .71; 126th and Binney, .75; Millard, .28; Plattsmouth, .60; Tekamah, .08; Valley, .56; Wahoo, .70; Shenandoah, .28; Clarinda, .51.
June 23, 2009: Zach Montana, from San Antonio, waits out the end of the rain delay in the seats, while LSU fan Shawn Lam, 14, from Convington, Louisiana, just seems happy to have his shoes off in front of a rainbow.
June 23, 2009: Zach Montana, from San Antonio, waits out the end of the rain delay in the seats, while LSU fan Shawn Lam, 14, from Convington, Louisiana, just seems happy to have his shoes off in front of a rainbow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.