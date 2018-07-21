After voicing concerns before the Omaha Planning Board last week, a Douglas County farmer won’t face higher property taxes after all.
Mayor Jean Stothert’s Office announced Friday afternoon that it will ask the Omaha City Council to remove Don Cheloha’s property from the mayor’s proposed annexation package.
“I think it’s great,” Cheloha said late Friday. “It’s the best news I’ve had in a while.”
The World-Herald was preparing a story Friday exploring Cheloha’s and other nearby landowners’ concerns over their property being annexed when the Mayor’s Office made the announcement.
Cheloha said he is still concerned about his six neighbors, who would see their property taxes increase by about $1,000 annually if brought into city limits.
The six other acreage-type property owners remain in the proposal. They object to the annexation of their property.
Troy Anderson, one of Stothert’s deputy chiefs of staff who deals with economic development, said the Mayor’s Office had a lot of conversation about Cheloha’s situation.
His taxes were slated to go up by an estimated $6,000, mostly because his property, a 10-acre horse farm near 192nd Street and West Center Road, would no longer qualify for a “greenbelt” tax break once brought into city limits. His property has had a greenbelt exemption for 40 years.
Greenbelting is a special property valuation that protects owners of farmland near urban areas from being taxed out of business as encroaching development increases land values. A greenbelt valuation is based on the property’s agricultural worth. However, the first acre where a house and outbuildings sit is valued at market rate.
Anderson acknowledged the Mayor’s Office didn’t realize Cheloha’s property had the special tax status.
“We heard the pleas of Mr. Cheloha,” Anderson said.
One property owner in the group of six other acreage properties slated for annexation was granted greenbelt status this year by Diane Battiato, Douglas County’s assessor/register of deeds. Its designation still needs to go before the Douglas County Board for consideration. The greenbelt tax break would be in effect for the taxes on the property paid next year.
Along with the six acreages outside of city limits, the mayor’s proposal also calls to annex Miracle Hill Golf Course and 12 sanitary and improvement districts, or SIDs.
The overwhelming majority of people who live within the annexation proposal boundaries would pay lower property taxes if the annexation goes through. Only 13 residential properties of the nearly 4,000 properties in the proposal would see a tax increase, according to tabulations from the Mayor’s Office. With Cheloha’s out of the mix, now that number is 12.
