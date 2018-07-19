Thunderstorms moved across eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa early Thursday, bringing isolated heavy rainfall to some locations.
The National Weather Service office in Valley said the storms would most likely be well east of the Omaha area by 8 a.m.
In the Omaha area Thursday, showers and thunderstorms were expected to end in the morning. Skies should gradually become sunny and a high around 90 was expected.
Friday through Sunday in the Omaha area are forecast to be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the mid- to upper 80s.
Rainfall totals in inches as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the weather service:
Albion, .44; Beatrice, .34; Falls City, trace; Fremont, .14; Lincoln, .21; Norfolk, .42; Offutt Air Force Base, .16; Eppley Airfield, .02; Florence, .02; Millard, .17; Plattsmouth, .12; Tekamah, .03; Valley, .36; Wahoo, .12; Wayne, .03; Council; Bluffs, .34; Harlan, .04; Red Oak, .06; Shenandoah, .03.
Eppley Airfield has reported 2.48 inches of rainfall as of July 19, .24 inches above normal.
