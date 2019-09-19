Heavy rainfall was reported from Thursday morning's storms across eastern Nebraska, the National Weather Service said.
The reading at the weather service office at Valley was 1.98 inches of rain, meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen said, but a spot in the town of Valley itself recorded 3.45 inches. A reporting station in the Elkhorn neighborhood in far west Omaha reported 4 inches, as did spots in Bennington and Pender.
Someone who lives three miles southeast of Kennard, which is between Arlington and Blair, reported 4.5 inches of rain. Blair reported 3.81 inches, Pilger reported 4.3 inches and Inglewood, which is just south of Fremont, reported 3.55 inches. Omaha's Eppley Airfield reported 2.78 inches of rain.
River crest forecasts have been altered due to this morning's heavy rainfall.— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) September 19, 2019
See the current gauge readings and forecasts at https://t.co/mUjhyQCojG#NEwx #IAwx pic.twitter.com/p9zag9u60B
All the rain left standing water in low-lying areas across the Omaha metropolitan area. Omaha police closed off Lewis & Clark Landing along the Missouri River around 7 a.m. Thursday.
River levels along the Missouri River are continuing to rise, with minor to moderate flooding occurring or forecast this week, the weather service said, noting that the river was cresting at Decatur.
Flooding also could cause road closures along Interstate 29 in Pottawattamie County, but roads remained open. Lane closures were reported on the south segment of Interstate 680 near Crescent, and ramps were closed at I-680/I-29 in that area.
More rain could fall early Saturday, the weather service's Nicolaisen said, noting that "significant rain" is possible in the next two to four weeks.
The storm may have contributed to two separate power outages in Omaha, according to OPPD. The utility company said a circuit locked out in west Omaha between 168th and 240th Streets from Ames Avenue to the south and County Road 38 to the north.
That left 683 customers without power around 3:30 a.m. Another 1,726 customers lost power shortly after 5 a.m. when another circuit locked out between 108th and 132nd Streets, from Corby Sreet to Western Circle.
By 10:45 a.m., about 260 customers were without power in Douglas County and about 550 were without power in Washington County, according to OPPD's power outage map.
