FRIDAY UPDATE: Interstate 29 between Exits 61 and 71, from Interstate 680 near Crescent, Iowa, to a mile south of the Missouri Valley area, is closed because of flooding. I-680 traffic going into Iowa from Nebraska will be diverted onto southbound I-29 to eastbound Interstate 80.
Nebraska roads officials say the closure may increase traffic on U.S. Highway 30, U.S. Highway 75 and Nebraska Highway 133. Follow 511ia.org for closures and detours.
Heavy rainfall was reported from Thursday morning’s storms across eastern Nebraska, the National Weather Service said.
The reading at the weather service office at Valley was 1.98 inches of rain, meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen said, but a spot elsewhere in Valley recorded 3.45 inches. A reporting station in the Elkhorn area in far west Omaha reported 4 inches, as did spots in Bennington and Pender. Unofficial readings near Bennington were even higher.
Someone who lives three miles southeast of Kennard, which is between Arlington and Blair, reported 4.5 inches of rain. Blair reported 3.81 inches, Pilger reported 4.3 inches and Inglewood, which is just south of Fremont, reported 3.55 inches.
Omaha’s Eppley Airfield reported 2.79 inches of rain, a record for the date, according to the weather service.
All the rain left standing water in low-lying areas across the Omaha metropolitan area. Omaha police closed off Lewis & Clark Landing along the Missouri River around 7 a.m. Thursday.
Missouri River levels are continuing to rise, with minor to moderate flooding occurring or forecast this week, the weather service said, noting that the river was cresting at Decatur.
Flooding also could cause road closures along Interstate 29 in Pottawattamie County. Lane closures were reported on the segment of Interstate 680 near Crescent, and ramps were closed at I-680/I-29 in that area.
More rain could fall early Saturday, the weather service’s Nicolaisen said, noting that “significant rain” is possible in the next two to four weeks.
The storm may have contributed to two separate power outages in Omaha and just outside it, according to OPPD. The utility company said a circuit locked out between 168th and 240th Streets from Ames Avenue to the south and County Road 38 to the north.
That left 683 customers without power around 3:30 a.m. An additional 1,726 customers lost power shortly after 5 a.m. when another circuit locked out between 108th and 132nd Streets, from Corby Street to Western Circle.
