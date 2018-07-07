Thursday night sounded like Fourth of July Part 2 as a barrage of fireworks blasted across the Omaha area.
People responded by flooding the 911 dispatch centers for Douglas and Sarpy Counties with fireworks complaints.
The number of complaints Thursday to both 911 centers was more than double the same period a year ago. The bulk of the Omaha calls — about 400 — arrived from 7 to 10 p.m., said Dave Sleeter, director of the 911 center.
Officials with both counties said it’s possible the storm that hit the Omaha area on Wednesday night washed out some people’s Fourth of July fireworks blasts and pushed the action to Thursday night.
Carole Larson, who lives near 60th and Lake Streets in Omaha, said fireworks pops and blasts filled her neighborhood Thursday evening. She said she can live with fireworks, but she’s ready for them to end when the Fourth of July passes.
“It’s annoying,’’ she said. “These people don’t think of anybody but themselves.”
Under Omaha city ordinance, it was illegal to set off fireworks after 11 p.m. on the Fourth of July.
Mayor Jean Stothert tweeted Thursday that there are no exceptions in the city’s fireworks ordinance for bad weather.
Most asked question today? Can fireworks be set off today or tonight in Omaha since the storm came through last night? No. Current city ordinance allows fireworks to be used June 25-July 4, there are no exceptions in the ordinance for bad weather.
The Omaha Police Department issued 32 citations for fireworks violations between June 25 and July 5, with nearly one-third of those issued Thursday.
Because of the high volume of calls, some wireless callers about 9:30 p.m. Thursday may or may not have been able to reach 911, Sleeter said in a statement.
“To the best of our knowledge, the issue was resolved within an hour,” the statement said.
The complaints picked up again Friday night. Dispatchers received several calls about fireworks, though the number seemed to have tapered off from Thursday.
William Muldoon, director of the Sarpy County 911 center, said it received about 200 fireworks complaint calls between 8 and 10:30 p.m. Thursday. He estimated that was more than double the number of such calls for all of last July 5.
In Bellevue and Papillion, it is illegal to set off fireworks after midnight on the Fourth of July, though police departments for both cities said no citations were issued.
A Bellevue police official said that’s because when police arrive, the reported area is often clear.
Dan Zongker of Papillion said his neighborhood has sounded “like a war zone” for the past 11 days. His two dogs are so shook up that they haven’t been eating.
“Don’t get me wrong, I love the Fourth of July, and I love fireworks, but now that it’s 10 days and illegal ... it’s just way too much,” Zongker said. “Dogs can’t sleep. We can’t sleep.”
World-Herald staff writer Anna Bauman contributed to this report.
Aug. 2, 2017: Trying to put a fuse back in a device, a Papillion man fractured his skull, eye sockets, finger and femur and severed an artery in his arm. READ MORE.
Oct. 14, 2015: Artillery shell goes off in grandfather's hand. Took his left thumb, left index finger and part of his left middle finger as well as the tip of his right index finger and the complete use of his right thumb, which had to be reattached. READ MORE.
July 7, 2015: Mom tries to shield her daughter when artillery shell goes wrong way at family party. The shell "broke her upper and lower right jawbones and loosened some teeth. Surgeons stitched up her cheek after inserting metal plates." READ MORE.
July 4, 2013: A mother, her two children and a man were taking apart mortar shells and packing the power into a cannon with a wooden stick when it exploded. Wooden shrapnel flew into their faces. READ MORE.
June 25, 2018: Fire officials urge the public to use fireworks safely. In 2017, 192 people across Nebraska were taken to the hospital with fireworks-related injuries during the week and a half that fireworks are permitted. READ MORE.
Treat fireworks with respect; a roundup of Omaha-area injuries from recent years
People in Douglas and Sarpy Counties can set off fireworks now through July 4. If it's not done safely, the result can be disastrous.
Or, the city of Omaha could have done the logical thing and made an exception given the weather issues this year. You know, common sense...but hey let's write some tickets instead. Sorry Mayor, you played this one wrong and you should step up and say it, then tear up every one of those citations. Expecting people the throw away or even store fireworks they they paid for with hard-earned money is short-sighted lunacy by the city government.
