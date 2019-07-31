20190521_new_niobrarastamp (copy)

This stamp, featuring a photo of sandhill cranes taken by Nebraska photographer Michael Forsberg, was issued in 2017.

If you collect stamps earnestly, this is a good time to be in Omaha.

The American Philatelic Society, an organization of stamp aficionados, will meet and hold events Thursday through Sunday, primarily at the CHI Health Center. The American Topical Association, another national stamp group, will jointly sponsor the four-day gathering.

Local stamp enthusiast Edgar Hicks said that Saturday at 10 a.m. in the CHI Health Center’s room 214, the Ebony Society of Philatelic Events and Reflections will hold a forum on Pan-African involvement in the pastime.

Hicks said ESPER will host that workshop with philatelic associations from Haiti, Liberia and Ethiopia. Like most of the events, that meeting will be free and open to the public.

For information, go to stamps.org or esperstamps.org.

