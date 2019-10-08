Democrats short on recruits for bid to retake Senate in 2020

Stacey Abrams gained national prominence last year in her unsuccessful campaign to become the first black female governor of Georgia.

 BLOOMBERG NEWS

A former legislator who gained national attention during her 2018 run to be governor of Georgia is coming to Omaha.

Stacey Abrams will headline a fundraiser for Girls Inc., an organization dedicated to educational, cultural and recreational opportunities for girls in the Omaha area.

Abrams is a former tax lawyer who served in the Georgia House from 2011 to 2017, and the Democrat is the former Georgia House minority leader.

In 2018, she was the first black female candidate for governor in the state, and drew attention from beyond the state for turning out low-frequency voters. She narrowly lost the race and then was mentioned as a possible candidate for president or Senate. 

Since the election she has been working for voting rights.

"We are delighted to bring this strong woman who has broken many color and gender barriers in her professional and political life to the Omaha community,” said Girls Inc. Executive Director Roberta Wilhelm in a press release.

The event costs $100 per person. It is scheduled for Dec. 16 and tickets are available at girlsincomaha.org/events/lunch-for-the-girls.

