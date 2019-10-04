The speed limit on a stretch of Interstate 80 near Lincoln will increase Friday, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
The speed limit from the 27th Street exit to the 56th Street exit will increase from 65 mph to 75 mph.
Reduced speed signs will be removed and replaced with temporary signs. The speed limit change will begin at noon, according to the department.
Permanent signs will be posted at a later date.
