Omaha has settled on a price and land to build the city’s first new fire station since 2001.
The Omaha City Council expects to hold a public hearing Tuesday on the city’s $730,000 purchase of land near 34th and Q Streets.
The Omaha Fire Department wants to replace Fire Station 31 at 25th and L Streets, the Mayor’s Office said. It’s the oldest of the city’s 24 stations.
The city has not yet announced what it will do with the current station, and some have urged the city to find a new use for the building.
Fire Chief Dan Olsen said the modern station will be designed with efficiency and firefighter safety in mind.
The station will have a specialized washer for fire uniforms to remove the carcinogens that increase firefighters’ risk of getting cancer.
Olsen has said the current station poses a problem with fitting new rigs that are taller, wider and heavier.
The city set aside money to purchase the land and build the station in its capital improvement plan.
Fire officials are still looking for land to move Station 53 from 80th and Dodge Streets to near 72nd and Cass Streets.
Might be some land near Crossroads Mall area.
