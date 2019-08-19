Lottery purchases (copy)

In this October 2018 photo, lottery fans are heading to area convenience stores, including the Bucky’s at 13th Street and Interstate 80 in Omaha, to buy tickets for the Mega Millions and Powerball lottery drawings.

A lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Schuyler before last Saturday's $148 million Powerball drawing, Nebraska Lottery officials said Monday.

The ticket matching the five white numbers (18, 21, 24, 30, 60) but not the red Powerball number (20) was sold at the Parkview One Stop, 102 Colfax St. The winner has 180 days to claim the prize at Nebraska Lottery headquarters in Lincoln.

A single ticket matching all six numbers was sold in Merrick, New York, on Long Island. The holder of that ticket can claim a $148 million jackpot. Two other $1 million tickets were sold in Ohio and Colorado, according to the game's website, Powerball.com.

The ticket sold in Schuyler is the 24th $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Nebraska since the prize was added to the lottery game in January 2012. The last winner was Zach Norenberg, 29, of Fremont, who matched five numbers in March. The odds of purchasing a $1 million ticket are 1 in 11.7 million.

The last Powerball winners in Nebraska were David and Erica Harrig of Gretna, who won $34.1 million in December 2013. 

Rick Kanne of Omaha won $150,000 in April by matching four white numbers plus the Powerball.

Someone also bought a $22,000 winning ticket for the Nebraska Lottery's Aug. 16 2by2 lottery drawing at a Hy-Vee Supermarket in Omaha.

The ticket matched all four 2by2 numbers: Red 04, 08; and White 13, 16. It was sold at the Hy-Vee location at 5150 Center St. That holder also has six months to claim the prize.

The 2by2 tickets are also sold in Kansas and North Dakota. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 105,625.

