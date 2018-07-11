Careless use of smoking materials led to three fires in less than 24 hours in the metro area.

No one was hurt in the fires that occurred at:

» 5018 Davenport St., second floor bedroom of home, about 5:15 p.m.; careless disposal by homeowner before leaving house. Significant damage, no dollar figure provided.

» 5102 N. 16th St., rear bedroom of mobile home, just before 10 p.m.; smoking materials had been tossed in a trash can, causing $2,000 in damage.

» 6811 A Plaza, bedroom in an apartment, about 3 a.m.; woman had fallen asleep while smoking and fire started in mattress, causing $27,500 in damage.

Jay Withrow covers breaking news for The World-Herald overnight and early morning. Phone: 402-444-1259.

