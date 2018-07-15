Omaha police were investigating a shooting late Sunday in northeast Omaha that left a person with serious injuries.

Douglas County 911 dispatchers said the shooting occurred around 10:50 p.m. at 2624 North 14th St.

The injured person was found at 1816 Spencer St., dispatchers said.

The wounded person was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in serious condition, according to rescue squad personnel at the scene.

Jay Withrow covers breaking news for The World-Herald overnight and early morning. Phone: 402-444-1259.

