Funeral services have been scheduled for Abby and Stephen Young, the Millard Public Schools students killed last week in a car crash.
Abby, 16, and Stephen, 10, were killed last Wednesday when their minivan, which was stopped at a red light on Nebraska Highway 370 near 192nd Street, was struck from behind by a dump truck.
Their mother, Kristy Young, and siblings Hunter and Levi were injured in the crash.
Abby was about to enter her junior year at Millard West High School. Stephen would have been a fifth-grader at Reagan Elementary School.
A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Westside Church, 15050 West Dodge Road. A service will follow the visitation.
A graveside service is set for 1 p.m. Monday at Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road.
Survivors include parents Jack and Kristy; brothers Levi and Hunter; grandparents Stephen L. Young, Connie Nola and Connie Deville; great-grandmothers Doloris Rice and Bonnie Deville; "Nana" Sheran May; and friends and extended family members.
The family asks that memorials are directed to the Westside Church high school youth ministry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.