Two people were seriously injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash at 67th and Center Streets.
Douglas County 911 dispatchers reported that the crash near Baxter Arena occurred around 10:25 a.m.
The injured were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in serious and critical conditions, according to rescue squad personnel at the scene.
Eastbound traffic on Center Street was blocked while the crash was investigated.
