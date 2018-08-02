Two people were seriously injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash at 67th and Center Streets.

Douglas County 911 dispatchers reported that the crash near Baxter Arena occurred around 10:25 a.m.

The injured were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in serious and critical conditions, according to rescue squad personnel at the scene.

Eastbound traffic on Center Street was blocked while the crash was investigated.

Jay Withrow covers breaking news for The World-Herald overnight and early morning. Phone: 402-444-1259.

