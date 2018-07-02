One person was seriously injured Monday morning in a smoky house fire near 74th and Grover Streets.
The fire was reported about 8:40 a.m. at 7509 Valley St.
Fire crews arriving at the scene told Douglas County 911 dispatchers that the house was engulfed in smoke.
Initial reports said two people may be trapped inside the home.
Mark Driscoll, a battalion fire chief, said a police officer was first on the scene and tried to enter the house but was pushed back by heavy, black smoke.
Fire crews later entered the one-story home and rescued a man, who was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. He was transported in critical condition, according to rescue squad personnel at the scene.
Driscoll said the fire may have begun in the home’s basement. He did not know what caused the fire.
Nebraska Humane Society personnel responded to the scene after a dog was found dead in the house.
The house, valued at $97,300, sustained $50,000 in damage, fire officials said, and $2,500 of $5,000 in contents were lost.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
