Fairview Road in Sarpy County, between U.S. Highway 75 and Fort Crook Road, is closed for about two months, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said.
The extended closure is due to the reconstruction of Fairview Road, officials said.
Residents and businesses east of Highway 75 and south of Fairview Road can access the highway via Fort Crook Road to any of the connecting roadways in Bellevue, officials said.
