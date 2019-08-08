Omaha lawyer Tom Dowd, the second longest-serving member of the Metropolitan Utilities District board, has died. 

Dowd, who was 81, died Wednesday after a long-term illness. He is survived by his wife, Sally, and three of his four children.

Political friends and foes alike described Dowd as a listener, the rare politician who welcomed ideas from his opponents if they were better than his.

He spent much of his five-decade legal career as a labor lawyer, frequently representing public employees and their unions.

He also negotiated labor contracts from the employer's side, serving as an assistant city attorney for Omaha. He'd been an assistant U.S. attorney, too.

Dowd served 40 years in two stints on the Metropolitan Utilities District board, from 1974 to 1992 and from 1996 to 2019. He often held his fire while others talked.

But when he spoke, like after MUD's slow response to the 2016 gas-fed fire that burned a section of Omaha's Old Market, people paid attention.

He pressed for re-evaluation of the district's emergency response plans, which the district has since completed. He also pressed hard for a third water plant.

"I never heard him raise his voice, but he could always pose questions that would cut right to the heart of complex issues," said Jim Begley, a fellow member of the MUD board.

MUD board chairman Tim Cavanaugh called Dowd a leader and mentor. MUD president Mark Doyle said he appreciated Dowd's sense of fairness.

MUD board member Gwen Howard, a former social worker and state senator, described Dowd as a friend to the labor movement and MUD employees.

"He understood the average person goes to work every day," she said. "They want to support their families. And they want to be treated fairly."

Even those who sometimes sparred with Dowd on the board described him as a "classy guy" who knew how to disagree without getting personal.

"He let you express your opinion," said Mike McGowan, an MUD board member who tussled with Dowd about outsourcing some work by MUD employees. "He'd disagree respectfully and tell you why."

His first focus, colleagues said, was ratepayers. That is why they say he was selected as chairman of the MUD board six times. And why he will be missed.

