Crews are set to begin a project next week on Platteview Road from 87th Street to 120th Street in Sarpy County.
The mill-and-overlay work will begin Monday and continue through Aug. 15, depending on weather conditions, officials said.
During the project, crews will be milling off one inch of the top layer of the road surface, repairing the road base and applying a new three-inch layer of asphalt, officials said.
Platteview Road will be open to traffic during the project.
Parts of the road will be limited to a single lane, officials said, and pilot cars will lead traffic through restricted areas.
Drivers should expect delays, officials said, and they are urged to use an alternative route if possible.
