The Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, which is closed for a regular inspection, is expected to reopen Thursday.
“Unfortunately, there is no good time to shut down the bridge, but we are committed to a complete inspection every five years,” Brook Bench, director of Omaha parks, said Tuesday. “The weather cooperated this week with low winds and no rain. We’re on schedule to be back open Thursday afternoon.”
The inspection is being performed by HNTB Corp. of Kansas City, Missouri, at a cost of $98,000. It is the second in the 10-year life of the bridge. The bridge will reopen as soon as all of the company’s equipment is removed.
That’s good news for people who plan to attend the River’s Edge Taco Fest on Saturday at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park in Council Bluffs.
The pedestrian bridge over the Missouri River has been closed since Monday. Inspectors are checking the entire bridge, Bench said. As of Tuesday afternoon, no major issues had been found.
“There are even divers in the water checking the pylons,” Bench said. “With all the high water, we’ve had quite a bit of debris in the river, and we want to make sure there are no issues.”
