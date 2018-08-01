The Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, which is closed for a regular inspection, is expected to reopen Thursday.
“Unfortunately, there is no good time to shut down the bridge, but we are committed to a complete inspection every five years,” Brook Bench, director of Omaha parks, said Tuesday. “The weather cooperated this week with low winds and no rain. We’re on schedule to be back open Thursday afternoon.”
The inspection is being performed by HNTB Corp. of Kansas City, Missouri, at a cost of $98,000. It is the second in the 10-year life of the bridge. The bridge will reopen as soon as all of the company’s equipment is removed.
That’s good news for people who plan to attend the River’s Edge Taco Fest on Saturday at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park in Council Bluffs.
The pedestrian bridge over the Missouri River has been closed since Monday. Inspectors are checking the entire bridge, Bench said. As of Tuesday afternoon, no major issues had been found.
“There are even divers in the water checking the pylons,” Bench said. “With all the high water, we’ve had quite a bit of debris in the river, and we want to make sure there are no issues.”
The Bob Kerry bridge is an outstanding example of how corrupted this great country has become: Bob Kerry, great guy that he is, got the federal government to contribute $18 million to the people of Nebraska to build a pedestrian bridge across the Missouri River. Heck of a deal, $18 million that the people of Nebraska did not have to cough up; but as Churchill said, "There is nothing government can give you that it hasn't already taken from you in he first place." According to this article the people of Nebraska are paying $98,000 to inspect the bridge. That $98,000 does not include any maintenance. Thanks Bob; appreciate that great bridge and all future inspection and maintenance costs.
