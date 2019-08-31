Despite the Husker football team's season opener and a mostly cloudy sky, dozens of families explored Septemberfest's slew of rides and games Saturday afternoon. 

The four-day annual event opened Friday. The festivities will end Monday with a 10 a.m. Labor Day parade downtown, live music throughout the afternoon and an all-day car show. 

At around 1 p.m. Saturday, the sun started to peak out and delighted screams could be heard from outside the Septemberfest gates. 

Bubbles and lilting carnival music floated through the air. Children examined their hard-won prizes — including a live goldfish in a bag of water and stuffed animals — as they walked with their parents. 

Angie Williamson's 2-year-old grandson, A.J. Andre, won both a small stuffed orca whale and a pink inflatable dolphin twice his size playing the carnival games.

Xcaret Auler, 5, uses a homemade bubble net and the breeze to blow her own giant bubbles during Septemberfest on Saturday.

The toddler enjoyed finding everything related to fish, dolphins and whales at the festival, said his aunt, Sheila Robertson. He had been on just one ride so far, but his grandmother said she looked forward to seeing what other rides and games he could participate in. 

Juan Auler's four kids, on the other hand, had been on all the rides by early afternoon. As he watched his kids chase bubbles blown by a red- and yellow-clad clown, he said Septemberfest was good for his whole family.

Auler said his family attends Septemberfest every year and always finds it enjoyable. 

The clowns at Septemberfest on Saturday also had attended several times as performers. 

"Hi kids! How are y'all?" Jasmine Eggert asked a group of kids before offering them face and body paint at Omaha's Wild Clown-dum tent. 

Eggert said the group of four clowns were there to bring love and joy to the community and a smile to kids' faces. She enjoyed handing out toys around the fair and singing songs for people.  

The 34-year-old clown wanted to share the message that not clowns are all scary. In fact, she said, the group's clowns are all happy; and in her case, a little all over the place. 

"You know how when a dog sees a squirrel," she said. "I'm very much that way. That's why I have the name Spazzy Jazzy."

Sara Kreutz, who goes by the clown name Special K’s, uses a professional bubble net and her 21 hours of training to create clouds of bubbles for kids at Septemberfest on Saturday.

The festival boasts events to attract all ages.

For those over 21, the festival will hold a Texas Hold 'Em competition on Sunday with registration starting at 11 a.m.

Performances from "Comedy Juggler & Magician Joey Fratelli" are set for Sunday at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the Kiddie Kingdom.

Bands will perform throughout the weekend as well. 

Septemberfest will continue on Sunday and Monday from noon to midnight at the CHI Health Center, Lot D. Tickets cost $7 per day, and children younger than 5 years old will be admitted for free. 

