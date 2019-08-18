Rescuers performed CPR on a 17-month-old boy Sunday afternoon in an effort to revive him after he was found unresponsive in a backyard pool in La Vista.
Medics were called to the home at 8523 S. 104th St. about 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
The boy was taken to Children's Hospital & Medical Center. No additional information was immediately available.
