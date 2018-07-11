Driving with dogs

» Use a kennel or restrain your dog with a canine seat belt.

» Stop to walk dogs often, roughly every two hours, and provide plenty of water.

» Never leave your dog alone in the car.

» Use a window shade for back and side windows, so dogs don't get overheated.

» To avoid sickness, don't feed dog right before getting on the road.

Source: PETA, local veterinarians